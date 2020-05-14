Alabama Senator Doug Jones says there needs to be more relief for taxpayers because of the COVID pandemic.
Jones held a live stream event Thursday to discuss the issue.
House Democrats have announced a stimulus bill expected to be more than $3 Trillion.
Jones says he supports the legislation which provides money for state and local governments, coronavirus testing, and a new round of direct payments to taxpayers.
But Jones was asked Thursday about some Alabama state legislators last week saying they wanted to spend some federal virus relief money for renovations to the state capitol and $200 million for a new State House.
Jones said, "Well, clearly, I was very disturbed when i saw that legislature's wish list that had nothing to do with coronavirus-related expenses, including the State House. Alabama is going to be in a position where we need to spend money to ramp up testing to do the contact tracing, to do the quarantining plan that is going to be necessary should we see more spikes."
Meantime, President Trump traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania, Thursday to visit a U.S. medical equipment distributor and talk about re-stocking the national medical stockpile.
The President says the pandemic highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing and moving supply chains out of China, which he blames for not doing enough to slow the virus.
