MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Declaring that the federal government has an “unfettered right” to dismiss whistleblower lawsuits filed on its behalf, a judge on Thursday threw out a civil suit alleging fraud responsible for the destruction of a local company.
Murray Farmer, who worked for Mobile-based DRC Inc. when the firm won a contract to build sanitation systems in Honduras nearly two decades ago, filed the suit under the False Claims Act. He and two others alleged that the Central American country defrauded U.S. taxpayers with respect to aid provided by the U.S. government following Hurricane Mitch in 1998.
The so-called quit tam action encourages people with knowledge of fraud against the federal government to expose it. If successful, Farmer and the others would have been eligible to share in the damages – alleged in this case to be up to $1 billion.
But since the lawsuit technically is in the name of the federal government, it has broad discretion in deciding whether to allow it to move forward, Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose ruled.
“The United States is adamant that it has not been defrauded,” the judge wrote. “The Court finds that because the United States does not believe that the Relators suit has merit, the decision to dismiss is rational.”
The ruling is the latest in a long saga of legal wrangling that began after Honduras failed to pay DRC for the work it had done in the country as part of a $17.7 million contract in 2001. A Honduran arbitration panel ruled that its government was liable for more than $51 million.
But then Honduras shifted tactics, arguing that the Honduran Social Investment Fund – the agency that DRC contracted with – was not a government agency but a separate legal entity. The U.S. Department of Justice agreed, comparing it to quasi-independent agencies in the United States that are not under the direct control of the executive branch, like the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Honduran Supreme Court sided with its federal government and ruled it did not have to enforce the arbitration ruling. And a federal judge in Washington, D.C., also ruled against DRC in 2014.
Farmer blamed the unsuccessful efforts to collect on its contract for destroying the government. He said almost 300 people in Mobile lost their jobs, with a handful of employees moving to Houston after the company got sold off in parts.
Farmer and the others then tried to make the case under the whistleblower suit that if the Honduran Social Investment Fund – known by the Spanish acronym FHIS – was not part of the Honduran government, then it committed fraud by certifying that it was in order to be eligible to receive U.S. aid.
The 2017 whistleblower suit, in addition to the Honduran government, named several officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development as defendants.
Farmer said Thursday that he is disappointed with the judge’s ruling.
“You win, you lose,” he said. “That’s the way it goes. This was my last attempt to collect.”
But DuBose wrote in her order that even under a lower standard than the “unfettered right,” as some courts have used, the federal government can dismiss a False Claims Act suit as long as it offers any valid governmental purpose.
“Essentially, the Relators want this Court to find that the United States position on FHIS’ status is wrong, the United States decision to give aid to Honduras through FHIS was wrong, and that the USAID employees who made the decisions and facilitated the aid are liable for this wrong decision,” she wrote. “However, a qui tam False Claims Act case is not an appropriate vehicle to challenge official actions of a government agency.”
Farmer said he would need to review the ruling before deciding whether to undertake a long-shot appeal.
“I fought for justice for a long time,” he said. “It’s very hard to overcome corruption in the United States.”
