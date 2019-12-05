A judge has lowered the bond for the woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Bond for Youlanda Bell was reduced from $100,000 to $30,000.
A Mobile police detective testified in court Thursday morning that Bell called police and admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, 40-year-old Demarco Mitchell after the two had gotten into an argument that turned physical.
According to the detective, when police got to the scene, Bell was covered in blood and Mitchell was found dead with a stab wound to the back of his knee.
Bell's attorney, Christine Hernandez says Mitchell's death is the result of self defense.
"The issue is whether or not you're defending yourself. You don't have to have a history of someone beating on you to be able to make that claim," Hernandez said. "I think what you heard inside the courtroom that neighbors said there was always fighting and arguing, so I think that laid the foundation right there. We're going to have to wait and see what all the witnesses say."
According to the District Attorney's Office, there's enough evidence to show Bell knew what she was doing. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says for that, they'll seek the necessary justice for Mitchell and his family.
"It's relevant to show her intent to commit murder. I think there was evidence of premeditation in this case because whatever altercation or argument they were having was apparently done when he went to the restroom and she decided to go retrieve a knife then stab and kill him," Blackwood said.
The case has been turned over to a grand jury.
If Bell bonds out of Mobile Metro jail she is not allowed to have any contact with Mitchell's family, and the family cannot contact her either.
