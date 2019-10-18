The legal battle between Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council over the mayor's hiring authority is officially over.
A judge Friday morning announced his ruling following a settlement agreed upon by the majority of council members.
But there were still arguments to continue the suit.
The hearing in Judge Michael Youngpeter's court took about fifteen minutes.
Attorney Steve Nicholas, representing Mayor Sandy Stimpson, argued the five to nothing super majority vote by the city council to accept a settlement agreement ends the legal battle.
But Council Members Fred Richardson and Bess Rich wanted to continue the lawsuit.
Rich was on vacation, but Richardson appeared in court representing himself without a lawyer.
He argued the mayor violated the Zoghby Act, the state law that establishes Mobile's form of government, through his hires and other actions.
Richardson said, "Not spend money without coming to the council, not moving people from department to department without coming to the council, not telling us who he hired or any...he can't do that under the Zoghby Act."
But Judge Youngpeter said those arguments could be left for another day, and ruled that the legal action had ended.
Richardson said, "It was a let down as far as I could see."
Nicholas referred any comments to the Mayor's Office.
As for possible future legal action on his part, Richardson said, "I'm going to look at getting an attorney to look at those things because I think there should be a definite line separating the administration from the council. "
Mayor Stimpson issued a statement Friday saying he was grateful for today's action by the Mobile City Council, and that it paves the way for a new era of progress.
FOX10 News is asking questions about how much the legal battle cost in terms of your taxpayer money.
Council officials say, as of the end of September, legal fees were more than $127,000.
The Mayor's Office says lawsuit related costs have been $11,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.