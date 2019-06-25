MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Judge Michael Youngpeter ruled that sex offender Cederick McMillian will not have to return to prison for allegedly violating registration requirements.
The judge's order comes following a probation revocation hearing on June 19.
McMillian has been in headlines for being at the center of an investigation into an alleged illegal cemetery and improper burials in Mobile County is under arrest.
But it was another matter -- the alleged violation of probation and three sex offender registration violations -- that landed him in jail last month.
McMillian in 2012 was convicted of sexual abuse and sodomy of a 14-year-old girl and remains on probation for that crime.
Judge Youngpeter determined that there "was sufficient direct and circumstantial evidence to indicate the defendant committed a technical violation of the terms and conditions of probation failing to report an additional employment address," according to a court document.
The judge ordered that McMillian's time served since his arrest would satisfy the partial revocation of his probation. He further ordered that the defandant report to probation officials as soon as possible.
