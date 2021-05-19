ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) --The man who allegedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at her bus stop Tuesday was in court today.

Jared Stanga is charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a knife, and battery.

A judge set bond at $1 million for the attempted kidnapping charge, $500,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $5,000 for the battery charge.

The judge also ordered Stanga be placed on a monitor and he can’t have unsupervised contact with minors.

Stanga will appear in circuit court for arraignment June 10.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the suspect has a criminal history including sexual offenses with a child victim.

The kidnapping attempt was caught on camera.

The video shows the girl waiting at a bus stop on Corry Field Road at Perdido Street in West Pensacola around 7 a.m.

Investigators said Stanga got out of a van and was holding the knife as he walked up to the girl and grabbed her.

She struggled and put up a fight allowing her to break free from his grasp. She then picked up her bags and ran home.