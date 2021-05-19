ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) --The man who allegedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at her bus stop Tuesday was in court today.
Jared Stanga is charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a knife, and battery.
A judge set bond at $1 million for the attempted kidnapping charge, $500,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $5,000 for the battery charge.
The judge also ordered Stanga be placed on a monitor and he can’t have unsupervised contact with minors.
Stanga will appear in circuit court for arraignment June 10.
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the suspect has a criminal history including sexual offenses with a child victim.
The kidnapping attempt was caught on camera.
The video shows the girl waiting at a bus stop on Corry Field Road at Perdido Street in West Pensacola around 7 a.m.
Investigators said Stanga got out of a van and was holding the knife as he walked up to the girl and grabbed her.
She struggled and put up a fight allowing her to break free from his grasp. She then picked up her bags and ran home.
