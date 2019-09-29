Julie Song, woman killed in I-65 wrong-way crash, 'beloved across NASCAR'

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala, (WALA) - Condolences are being shared across NASCAR after the passing of Julie Song, a regular at the racetrack who always brought a bubbly and fun personality, her friends say.
Song, 51, and her parents were killed when their SUV was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-65 in Baldwin County the afternoon of Sep. 21.
“Julie was the type of person if you met her one time, you’d swear that you knew her all your life," Michael "Nook" McCarville, Shock Specialist for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing said. "She kept us laughing and it was always great to have her around."
Two-time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip took to Twitter Tuesday about Song's passing this week, writing:
"Heart hurts this morning. We lost Julie Song last night. The sweetest kindest soul I knew. Always smiling and happy. I’ll miss your spirit Julie."
Song, who lived in Atlanta, worked at times for Aaron's and Aspen Dental, traveling across the country to NASCAR races, as the companies she worked for were sponsors.
"It hit home in NASCAR because so many people knew Julie and anybody that had the pleasure of meeting her would not forget her," McCarville said. "She was bubbly, friendly, outgoing, like I don’t think she ever met anyone who didn’t instantly fall in love with her."
Hundreds of drivers, fans, crew chiefs, pit-crew members, and friends shared condolences, in memory of Song, on social media this week.
