MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A jury found a Mobile man guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of the home they shared in January 2016.
Witnesses said 29-year-old Latreasha Leggett was trying to get away and into her car when Anthony Wilson chased her down and started shooting. The mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene as soon as officers arrived.
Family members said Leggett had dropped her kids off at school just minutes before she was murdered.
Wilson will have a sentencing hearing on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.