Opening arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning in the second trial of Chikesia Clemons in Mobile.
Clemons was arrested last year at a Saraland Waffle house in a video that went viral.
A jury of nine women, five men, were seated shortly after 4 pm.
It took two jury pools to get this done because the first panel of prospective jurors was dismissed Tuesday morning.
There's a gag order in the case, so we don't know why.
Clemons is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
She had been found guilty, but appealed her conviction.
The video showed Clemons scuffling with Saraland Police on the floor of the restaurant.
Police had said they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and had threatened employees, but her attorney said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
---
EARLIER STORY:
A jury still needs to be seated for the second trial of Chikesia Clemons.
Clemons was arrested last year at a Saraland Waffle House in a video that went viral.
Jury selection began Monday but is scheduled to resume at 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Clemons had been found guilty in a lower court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but appealed.
The video gained national attention.
It showed Clemons scuffling with Saraland Police on the floor of the restaurant.
During the scuffle, her top came down.
Police had said they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and had threatened employees, but her attorney said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.