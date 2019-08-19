MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Jury selection in the trial of Chikesia Clemons has begun in Mobile.
Clemons is the woman who was arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland in April 2018. The arrest by Saraland police officers was captured in a video that went viral online and gained national headlines and attracted the attention of activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who visited Saraland as protests were being staged.
The viral video shows Clemons' top coming down, exposing her chest, as she scuffled with officers on the floor of the restaurant.
Law enforcement officials say they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and had threatened employees there.
A lawyer representing Clemons, meanwhile, said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
Clemons' jury trial is the result of her appeal of a ruling last year by a municipal court judge that the defendant was guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
She is represented by the law firm of Benjamin Crump.
