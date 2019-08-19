A jury still needs to be seated for the second trial of Chikesia Clemons.
Clemons was arrested last year at a Saraland Waffle House in a video that went viral.
Jury selection began Monday but is scheduled to resume at 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Clemons had been found guilty in a lower court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but appealed.
The video gained national attention.
It showed Clemons scuffling with Saraland Police on the floor of the restaurant.
During the scuffle, her top came down.
Police had said they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and had threatened employees, but her attorney said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
