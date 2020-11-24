MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Mobile County recently moving into the "high risk" category for COVID-19 transmission, officials have announced that jury trials have been suspended until January 11, 2021.
According to officials they will continue to consult with public health officials to determine whether jury trials may safely recommence at that time.
Individuals who received a juror summons for the week of November 30 or December 7, do not need to report to jury duty.
New summons will be sent for trials beginning January 11,2021.
