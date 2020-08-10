School bells are beginning to ring and children are returning to the classroom.
Meanwhile state and local education officials are working hard, taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus. But as a new school year begins, many parents continue to ask the question: “Just how vulnerable are children to COVID-19?”
We asked that question to Alabama Department of Public Health officials.
Doctor Karen Landers told Fox10News that “While healthy children, as a group, appear to have less severe COVID-19 disease, it is important to remember that some children can have significant illness requiring hospitalization and that death can occur.” She added “Children who are infected with COVID-19 are at risk for what is called MIS-C, also known as Multisystem Inflammatory Disease of Children.”
The Centers for Disease Control says MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed. Symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain and bloodshot eyes.
Doctor Landers say MIS-C through infection of the COVID-19 virus is still being studied.
State Health Officials say parents must make sure their children take preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 when it is practical and age appropriate.
If you have a COVID question, you can send it to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.
