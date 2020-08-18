The encouraging news continues about the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
We are in the double digits again in COVID case increases.
The Mobile County Health Department says there were 61 additional cases reported Tuesday, up from 55 Monday, but still in double digits.
One additional death was reported, bringing the total to 236.
Also, the number currently hospitalized is 141, and that is down 16
Many people who have had COVID-19 tests have gotten nasal swab tests at health facilities or doctor's offices.
But Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department says more people are getting what are called "point of care" tests.
They are rapid, easy to use devices outside lab settings.
They can be saliva tests or maybe do it yourself nasal swabs.
But you may not be aware of something important when you get the results of those tests.
Dr. Murphree said, "You're not sure if you are reporting properly, then contact us at COVID19@mchd.org and we will put you in touch with the Alabama Department Public Health to get that reporting going. It's really important that you report both positive and negative test results to the state health department. It's also required by law."
