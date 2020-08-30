MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- On Tuesday, thousands of students will return for a new school year within Alabama’s largest school system.
Although students won’t be returning to the classroom just yet, many parents have made sure they’re ready to learn from home.
As summer break comes to a close they’ve put the final touches on their children’s make-shift classrooms.
For the first nine weeks of school across the Mobile County Public School System this is what learning will look like.
“Focused on just getting them their spaces and giving them some place that they can sit and do their school work,” said Annie Peters.
“I think it’s really important that parents know that if they’re not able to do like a big set up... just my kids were just as successful at the dining room table last year as they will be at the desk, so it’s more about just staying positive,” said Beth Truitt.
Though these moms are confident and prepared to virtually kick off the school year on Tuesday reaching this point and looking beyond they know challenges are inevitable.
“Actually said the other day that he wishes he could be in the classroom. He’s ready to actually go back, but we made this little make-shift classroom together and that seemed to make him feel you know like he was ready to go and hopefully it works out for us both,” said Jill Broughton.
But less than 48 hours from the first day of school some families are still anxiously awaiting the supplies they need.
“I know some people are struggling to get devices and hotspots, but i do feel like they’re working really hard.”
A post by MCPSS says:
"For those families who have not received your MCPSS-issued device or hot spot: You can log on to Schoology using a phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. Use your student's username and password and start exploring the features. On Tuesday, you can participate in LIVE lessons from your teacher. If your child cannot make the class as scheduled, he or she can log on later in the day. If you are still having trouble logging on, contact your school for help. Thank you."
