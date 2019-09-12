Alvin Allen, charged in the rape and murder of Sandra Williams in 1980, was in court Thursday, and Williams's mother and sister were on hand for the proceedings.
They shared some of their emotions with FOX10 News.
Judy Barfield, Williams's sister, said, "It's been a long hard fight. It's not over, its just begun. But, we're getting there and today is a good day."
Barfield waited 39 years to see an arrest in the murder of her sister.
Now, she wants something else.
Barfield said it's "Justice for Sandy, and for someone to hear her voice. And to let everyone know what she's been through."
Barfield, and her mother, Virginia West, talked about their emotions after learning Alvin Allen had been arrested nearly four decades after the murder.
Barfield said, "Crying, screaming, a little relief, and, then, it all set in on how real it is."
West said, "It took 39 years to get here. We prayed every night, and its just not right for her to have been in the ground 39 years while someone walks around having the good life."
West also talked about how she would like people to remember her daughter.
She said, "She was a loving person. She didn't have any enemies. She loved everybody and everybody loved her."
