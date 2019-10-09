JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi reports that since Saturday investigators have arrested three juveniles in two separate incidents for allegedly making threats against St. Martin Middle School.
The juveniles are 13 years old and all attend the school, according to the department.
According to a news release, the first arrest happened Saturday during a dance, where a student threatened to "shoot up" the school.
Investigators arrested two more students Tuesday on the same charges.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says more arrests could follow.
The news release states that deputies are on school property today following up on Tuesday's threat.
The release states, "These threats are no joke, and Sheriff Ezell emphasizes investigators take them seriously. Under recently passed Senate Bill 2141, threats and statements like these are considered felony offenses."
The three juveniles are being held at the Jackson County Youth Court, according to authorities.
