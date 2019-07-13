The Baldwin County Health Department notified residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Daphne area.
According to a report received, officials say heavy rainfall caused an overflow at 29280 Main Street resulting in estimated 125,000 gallons to be spilled into D'Olive Creek.
The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.