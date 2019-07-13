Sewage Spill stock photo

Stock Photo: FOX10 News

The Baldwin County Health Department notified residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Daphne area.

According to a report received, officials say heavy rainfall caused an overflow at 29280 Main Street resulting in estimated 125,000 gallons to be spilled into D'Olive Creek.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.