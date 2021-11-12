K9 units help nab man accused in rental car theft

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- K9 units helped nab a Destin man accused of stealing a rental car from a woman as she unloaded it.

Garret Hamilton, 24, was found hiding in a backyard, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO said a man stole the victim’s rental car from the parking lot of the Emerald Grande in Destin around 11 p.m. Thursday while she was moving items from the rental car to another vehicle.

Deputies began to track the victim's cell phone, which had been left inside the rented Buick Enclave. An attempted traffic stop on Kelly Street led to a brief pursuit that was ended due to the driver's reckless actions, authorities said.

The victim's iPhone later tracked as stationary in a driveway on Seagull Lane. Deputies established a perimeter in the area while K9 units arrived to search for the suspect. Hamilton was found a short time later in the backyard of a nearby home.

Hamilton faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and sirens, and driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender.