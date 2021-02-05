MOBILE, ala. (WALA) Kate Shepard Elementary and the Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind in Mobile, hosted a drive-by celebration to close-out one of their largest fundraisers they've done for a fellow student.

The "Out of Uniform" event was created after third-grader, Madalyn, found out she was battling childhood cancer for the third time.

After visiting St. Jude Hospital last month, she discovered that her cancer had spread.

Both schools decided to hold "Out of Uniform" and set up a GoFundMe page to help Madalyn and her family during this difficult and heartbreaking time.

That was just something we just thought would be a fantastic idea for the students to be able to participate to feel like their apart of this process and fundraiser and be apart of Maddy's village," said Madalyn's teacher from Callahan.

Students and teachers from both schools held signs and cheered chants as Madalyn drove by with a fire truck escort, something Madalyn and her family as well as her classmates have been excited about for days.

"I got to see her yesterday at her house," said third grade teacher, Kristin Hamlin "She showed me her new outfit she got for this, she got her hair done she was really excited and her family was really excited."

At the end of the event, Madalyn's family was presented with the grand total raised of $9,500.

Anyone can contribute to help Madalyn's fight with three easy steps. Visit GoFundMe.com. Search "Battling for Madalyn" and Donate!