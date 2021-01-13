MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County veteran prosecutor Keith Blackwood has been named the new Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Blackwood was appointed by District Attorney Ashley Rich after Chief Assistant Deborah Tillman, retired earlier this month.
When asked about her selection, District Attorney Rich stated, “I am honored to have Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood as my second in command. Keith’s appointment is based on his professional reputation, commitment to seeking justice, and unyielding work ethic. I am confident that he will continue to serve Mobile County well in this new capacity as he has done for the past 13 years.”
As Chief Assistant District Attorney, Blackwood will handle a variety of administrative duties and will act as head of the department in the District Attorney’s absence. Blackwood has almost thirteen years of experience as a prosecutor and will use his thorough knowledge of criminal law and court procedures to educate and guide a new generation of prosecutors.
Prior to this promotion, Blackwood was a member of the Circuit Court Team and Murder Team at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. In that capacity, he has tried over 100 jury trials.
He believes that as a prosecutor you should, “Always do the right thing. Justice isn’t always easy, but it’s always right.” We believe that he will use this mantra to inspire his fellow prosecutors to seek the truth and ensure that justice is served for the victims of crime in Mobile County.
The Alabama native is a graduate from Auburn University and Cumberland School of Law. In 2019, he received the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation’s Best of the Best Award. Blackwood has been counsel for various high-profile cases including the 2017 case against the Saving Youth Foundation, which resulted in a change in the way private religious schools are regulated by the State.
Outside of the office Blackwood serves his community by volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. He is an avid fly fisher and enjoys camping, gardening, and cooking authentic dishes from around the world. His faith in God, his wife Tandice, and their two beautiful children are the most important things in his life.
