Mobile police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman on Tuesday, August 20.
According to authorities, 38-year-old Timothy Rayshawn McNeil kidnapped the victim around 10 p.m. at the Family Inn Road on the I-65 Service Road.
The victim told authorities McNeil abducted her from the parking lot and that he was armed with a black handgun.
The victim went on to say that McNeil caused physical injury to her but she was able to escape near Montlimar Drive by jumping out of his car.
McNeil is charged with first degree kidnapping.
