The Mobile area escaped the wrath of deadly tornadoes on Monday and Tuesday, but other parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana did not.
Three people were killed, including two in Alabama, when an estimated two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast Monday.
People in Columbia and Guntown, Mississippi could look out from their workplaces or homes and see tornadoes or strong winds.
The National Weather Service confirms 18 twisters tore through Mississippi Monday.
One woman in Mississippi talked about hearing the tornado warning while she was driving.
She said, "When the warning went off through my speakers, it was there. I was in the middle of it. And I was probably a tenth-of-a-mile north of Colt Lane. I couldn't control the steering, I tried to slow down: lot of debris, everything was grey."
In Alabama, two people were killed and four or five injured in Town Creek, in northwest Alabama.
The two that died were a husband and a wife.
Lawrence County, Coroner Scott Norwood said, "County Road 265 was blocked with trees and debris, so, it was just total chaos, and we had to make due the best we could."
A 7-year-old boy was found injured near the couple and taken to a hospital.
But, despite the tragedy, public service workers know the damage and death toll could have been worse.
Norwood said, "We're thankful, we're blessed. You know, in the public safety realm, you know, when disaster strikes, no matter what the differences are, we all come together and we work together as one."
