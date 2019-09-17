SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office reports Tuesday morning it is working an officer-involved shooting involving the Milton Police Department and the Sheriff's Office.
One person is deceased, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office's Rich Aloy.
Aloy said the incident ended at the entrance of Pensacola State College. But The college has no involvement in the incident, he stressed.
More information will be released as it becomes available, Aloy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.