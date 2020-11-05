MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keep Mobile Beautiful will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday, November 14, with a free E-cycling and shredding event from 8 a.m. until noon, at Ransom Recycling, 320 South Craft Highway in Chickasaw.
Felder Shredding will provide free on-site document shredding for up to three boxes or bags.
Ransom Recycling will accept any electronic item with a cord including old, unwanted, or broken items. Televisions cannot be accepted. MAWSS’ “It’s Easy to be Ungreasy” cooking grease recycling containers will be available.
The event is free but participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items for community Thanksgiving baskets.
For more information, call Keep Mobile Beautiful at 251-444-7144 or visit www.keepmobilebeautiful.org.
