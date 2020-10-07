MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Keep Mobile Beautiful (KMB) will honor retiring Educator and Outreach Coordinator Phyllis Wingard with a tree planting and reception on Monday, October 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the West Mobile Recycling Center, 7450 Hitt Rd.
Officials say the event will coincide with a site clean-up at the Center by students from St. Paul’s Episcopal School.
Wingard, a former kindergarten teacher with Mobile County Public Schools, was a volunteer with KMB for 18 years before becoming the organization’s first educator and outreach coordinator in 2007.
They say during that time she has given thousands of in-person presentations to classrooms and community groups, organized the Clean Campus Program and served as a community resource for litter cleanups and recycling events including County Commissioner Connie Hudson’s “Love Your Community” program. Her efforts are dedicated to making Mobile County clean, green and beautiful.
Although last school year ended abruptly, Wingard continued to educate students through video posts that were shared on social media by teachers and community members. She continues to work with students through the monthly clean-ups at the West Mobile County Recycling Center and through many other community programs that promote environmental stewardship and emphasize individual responsibility.
