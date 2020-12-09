MOBILE, Ala. - Following the success of the “Know B4U Go” event prior to Thanksgiving, the Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, will host another COVID-19 testing event leading up to Christmas. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 19.
Officials say the idea behind the November event was for individuals to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or gathering during the Thanksgiving holidays. The testing was intended to protect their families, as well as other travelers during the holiday season.
Kelly Warren, Executive Director for Family Health, said 889 individuals were tested that Saturday. Of those tested, 32 were positive
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, pointed out that those who tested positive gained the knowledge to help prevent them from spreading COVID-19. MCHD’s epidemiologists estimate that this testing prevented more than 90 additional cases by informing individuals of their status.
The format will be adjusted for the December event. The testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile), Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road in Prichard), and Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East).
No appointments are necessary. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will remain in their cars for the test. Please have a hard surface (for example a book or notebook) and a pen in your car so you can complete the necessary paperwork. The event will not have clipboards or pens for use by the public.
The event will again offer rapid COVID-19 testing, which provides results while the patients wait. The testing is available at no cost to the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.
For those not able to attend the Know B4U Go event, Family Health continues to offer COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday. Please call 251-690-8889 to schedule an appointment at a Family Health location.
