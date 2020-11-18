‘Know B4U Go’ COVID-19 testing event scheduled

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, are planning a special COVID-19 testing event titled “Know B4U Go.”
The testing will take place Saturday, November 21, at several Family Health locations throughout Mobile County.
The idea behind the event is for people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or gathering during the Thanksgiving holidays. This is intended to protect your family, as well as other travelers.
This will be rapid COVID-19 testing, which will provide results while you wait. Appointments will be available, but walk-ins will also be allowed.
The COVID-19 testing is available at no cost the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.
Testing will be available Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile).
Testing will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile), Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road in Prichard), North Mobile Health Center (950 East Coy Smith Highway in Mount Vernon), Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East) and Women’s Health Center (248 Cox Street in Mobile).
The current statewide Health Order from Gov. Kay Ivey states non-work-related gatherings that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between people of different households are prohibited.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer the following considerations to slow the spread of COVID-19 during small holiday gatherings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
