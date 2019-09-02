The Labor Day holiday puts a bookend on summer vacations. Plenty of folks took advantage of the pretty weather and made a trip to the beach Monday, September 2, 2019. The crowds at the beach weren’t as large as you might expect for a holiday. That’s because most folks were on the road, heading home. Locals and those who were able to extend their stay were rewarded with a near-perfect beach day.
“We’re having a great time. This is her first time as a bigger kid being at the beach and she’s having fun,” Tinsley Whitley of Phoenix City said about her young daughter. “He’s in his own little world over there but I mean, we’re just enjoying the sun,” she said of her son. “It was nice and cool yesterday. A little hot today.”
“We’re going to just spend as much time as we can today on the beach and then hopefully, catch a quick supper on the way home and miss most of the traffic on the way back to Mississippi,” said Phillip Eubanks.
Alabama’s beaches are well known as a family destination and visitors to Orange Beach Monday were treated to light crowds and a postcard kind of day. While some enjoyed a break from the sun under beach umbrellas, others were catching waves and soaking it all in.
“It’s pretty good,” said young Nathan Henderson of Silverhill. “The surf’s picked up a little bit and my dad’s having fun out there and so are the rest of the people. He fell earlier on one that he looked like he got hurt. He said, ‘I’m fine. I’m going to go back out there.’”
Those taking in the beautiful holiday here said they were thinking about our neighbors on the east coast as they brace for a variety of impacts from Hurricane Dorian. Some even changed their vacation plans because of it.
“I booked my hotel in Florida. Then I cancelled and found this beach and it turned out to be very good,” said Jacob Chandy from Atlanta. “It was a great decision and my family is having a great time.”
The only concern for beach-goers was the presence of jellyfish. Some said they were stung, but not seriously. Purple flags were flying along with yellow flags to warn visitors to be careful.
