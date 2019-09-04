MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting nine people at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last week was in court Wednesday morning, where he pleaded not guilty.
Nine people were shot, but nobody died, in the shooting Friday night just after a football contest between Williamson and LeFlore high schools.
Deangelo Parnell was in court for the arraignment hearing. Parnell is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 8.
Parnell is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail in lieu of bond totaling $540,000, for nine counts of attempted murder.
Authorities say Parnell opened fire within the concourse of the stadium.
The shooting prompted the Mobile County Public School System to establish a new protocol for sporting events, which includes the use of metal detectors at Ladd-Peebles and other stadiums used for high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.