MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – More victims from Friday night’s shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium are sharing their stories.
Marcus Kimbrough said the bullet could have hit him anywhere. It ended up hitting him in the hand and now he needs surgery.
“I don't have a bullet in me,” he said. “So, it went all the way through, I have a hole right here on the top and a hole on the side.”
As the bang of each shot echoed in the stadium, Kimbrough said it was chaos, everyone including little kids ran for their lives.
“I must have had my hands up cause otherwise I didn't have my hands up it probably would have hit me in the chest or hit me somewhere else,” he said.
At first, he did not even know he was hit until an EMT looked at his hand.
On Wednesday it is wrapped up, but he is not letting bitterness get the best of him.
“That's all that matters, I’m still here,” Kimbrough said.
Security at high school football games is changing this Friday, he said he wishes the precautions would have been in place last week.
“After this I’m paranoid,” Kimbrough said. “Never know if it will happen again, next time I might not be as fortunate as I am now.”
Kimbrough said he cannot work his security job after being shot until the surgery. Unfortunately, he said, insurance is not going cover it all.
A GoFundMe was created, if you want to help him out, click here.
