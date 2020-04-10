It's been about a week since a new COVID-19 testing site was opened at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
New figures on how many people have been tested, and also how many positive virus cases have been found.
The site is a partnership between the City of Mobile and USA Health.
The tests given are nasal swab tests.
USA Health officials say they had a steady influx of patients on the first day and people have continued to make appointments.
Natalie Fox with USA Health said, "We've been able to get results back in less than 72 hours. So, again Monday through Thursday, we had had had 300, over 350 patients come through the site and, so far, we have had 25 positive cases for the results we have gotten back."
USA Health officials say the testing is important to get an idea how prevalent the virus is in Mobile, to catch it early, and identify high risk, vulnerable popuaLtions that may need to be hospitalized.
This is appointment only.
If you want to make an appointment, the hotline number is 1-888-USA-2650.
Health officials say they've expanded the hot line hours.
It now operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They say the site will be here next week and they plan to be here as long as there is a need in the community.
