MOBILE, CO. (WALA)- A public meeting was held Tuesday night about a proposed expansion at a landfill off Highway 43 in Axis

Some people are against the idea. They say it will hurt the environment, but the president and CEO of the EcoSouth landfill, Jeff Claunch said the pushback has nothing to do with the environment.

For years, EcoSouth Services has been an industrial and construction demolition landfill. Now, they want to expand the business to collect residential and commercial solid waste in Mobile County. The company has asked the county and state to give it the permit to do so.

William Chambers is part of a group who lives near the site, in Creola, and he is against the expansion.

Chambers said, "As a community, we stand against enlarging this landfill to take on household garbage from surrounding states.”

EcoSouth’s permit would expand the intake of waste from 1500 cubic yards to up to 5,000 tons per day, but, Claunch said he doesn't expect his company to ever collect 5,000 tons.

Claunch said the expansion is about broadening Mobile County’s market for waste collection. He believes the opposition is being driven by competitors.

“There's been a couple of large, nationwide waste industry companies that have had somewhat of a monopoly on this, in this area for a long time. They don't want a local, well run, well funded company to compete against,” Claunch said.

Some residents said they’re genuinely concerned about the ecological impact, more specifically the nearby delta.

“Anything flowing into the delta gets in our waters can flow either which way. We don’t want to go out into our backyard and just smell a garbage landfill. This is something we’ve invested our life into, our families, our future families,” said Michelle Salter a nearby resident.

Claunch said they’re doing everything required to keep that from happening.

“We’ve got a series of protective liners in the landfill. It's very environmentally sound, it's just like, you know, any other municipal solid waste landfills, to those standards, EPA standards," said Claunch.

The public can comment on ADEM’s website until May 4th. A decision could come in the next 2-3 weeks.