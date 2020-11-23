Firefighter crews are at the scene of a fire at the Lott Road Landfill Monday morning.
People living in the area say they woke up to the smell of smoke and saw a large fire. Several fire crews are on the scene as of 6 a.m.
One man who lives nearby was using a garden hose to try to keep the flames away from his food truck, because he says it has propane tanks in it.
FOX10 News is trying to get more information on how it started and how large it is. We'll let you know as soon as we get more details.
