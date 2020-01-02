Construction will soon start back on the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in Malbis. With that will come lane closures as contractors work towards a late-spring 2020 completion. Residents and businesses are looking forward to the changes.
The eastern shore is one of the fastest growing areas in Baldwin County. With more residents comes more businesses and with all of that comes challenges with traffic-flow. The DDI is supposed to smooth out the flow of traffic while making it safer, which is something those who live in the area are ready for.
“The traffic is just terrible around five o’clock and in the mornings it’s awful too, said Malbis Plantation resident, Zach Marks. “The intersection causes a lot of wrecks. They’re confusing now because there’s so much traffic.”
Beginning January 7, 2020 contractors will start the next phase of work. With it will come alternating lane closures on Highway 181 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. When the $7.3 million-dollar project is complete, ALDOT said it will cut back significantly on the number of accidents there and allow for a smooth flow of traffic on and off the interstate.
“There tends to be a lot of accidents over here in this area, right on this intersection so it will be a lot safer too, I think,” said Tropical Smoothie employee, Britteny Bishop.
Drivers crossing over the interstate on Highway181 will have to get used to the lane shift, which is a trademark of the Diverging Diamond Interchange. The one-mile stretch of Hwy. 181 between Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 31 has seen a boom in new businesses who said the improvements to the road will translate to more customers.
“It gives people the opportunity to visit more places. They’re less reluctant to not come because they’re thinking, ‘I don’t want to fight the traffic today’ or ‘It’s going to be a busy holiday sale weekend’ or ‘It’s Saturday and there’s a lot of people shopping.’ If the traffic’s flowing smoother, then there’s always going to be more customers,” explained Brad Hall with Hank’s Furniture Store.
The growing pains will be felt for a few more months. ALDOT said the first round of lane closures will likely be the left-hand, northbound lane of Hwy. 181 followed be the left-hand, southbound lane. That’s so the contractor can retrofit the bridge railings on the overpass. Pay attention to message boards on Highways 90 and 181 for changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.