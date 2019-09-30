MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Changes are coming to Langan Park, and you can have a say in what they are. Officials say they are looking at everything from the tennis center to the lake to the playground — and, everything in between.
The public input session is on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of Art.
