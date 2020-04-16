MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in southern Mobile County Thursday afternoon.
Crews said the fire is burning in an area west of Dauphin Island Parkway at Highway 188 near Coden.
The fire created a huge plume of smoke that was visible from our camera along Mobile Bay in Daphne.
So far there are no reports of the fire threatening any homes.
FOX10 News will update this story as more details become available.
