Large crowds for holiday weekend at Ala. beaches, social distancing appears to go well

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - As expected, there could be record numbers at Alabama's beaches this Memorial Day weekend, just a few weeks after Governor Kay Ivey allowed the state's beaches to reopen.
FOX10 News took a trip to Gulf Shores on Saturday, and though the beaches looked crowded, it appeared all groups were maintaining at least six-feet distance. Gov. Ivey is requiring strangers to keep that length. Gulf Shores police and lifeguards have increased their patrols on the beach to make sure people are staying safe.
“Out here people are really just spread out, it does look like a lot of people, and it maybe it is but people are spread out they’re keeping their distance," one beachgoer said.
“I think everyone is aware of what’s going on around us, and what we’re going through and taking the proper precaution but enjoying themselves at the same time," another said.
Gulf Shores Fire Rescue told us Friday that they received reports of nearly 90 percent occupancy at hotels and condos, which is expected to continue through Memorial Day.
