JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- A massive fire continues to burn at a Jackson landfill as thousands of tires go up in flames.
The blaze started burning around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gainesville Road Landfill. The billowing black plume of smoke could be seen for miles.
Alabama Forestry Department helicopters flew over to see if the fire could be attacked by air -- but it wasn't an option. Meanwhile on the ground nearly a dozen fire departments from Clarke and Washington County assisted the Jackson Fire Department.
"They have made progress but there's still a ways to go. We just appreciate the assistance we have received from the other departments in the area... because progress would not have been made without their help," said Chief Jerry Taylor, Jackson Police.
Salitpa Fire Department among those responding.
"It's been a heck of a job," said Chief Mac Henley, Salitpa Fire Dept.
While the wind has been an issue -- the biggest challenge has been trucking in a constant supply of water from a mile and a half away.
"We've done a lot of -- multiple -- many hundred thousand gallons of water already. And we're doing -- drop tank relays to feed the two aerials that are over the fire now," said Chief Henley.
The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency was also on scene -- coordinating with the Alabama Department of Emergency Management and EPA.
"This fire is going to take a long time to extinguish -- this is not something that will get put out today or tomorrow... this will probably take a week or so that it is going to be smoldering," said Roy Waite, Clarke County EMA Director.
No homes or businesses are in danger. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
