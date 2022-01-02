You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
Maxine McNair, Jewell Chris MacNair,

Maxine McNair, right, and Jewell Chris MacNair, left, parents of Denise McNair, the 11-year-old black girl killed in an Alabama church bombing nearly 50 years ago with three other girls, attend a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013, awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley, and 11-year-old Denise McNair. The ceremony comes five days before the 50th anniversary of their deaths inside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Mrs. Maxine McNair announced the peaceful passing of their mother on Sunday, January 2.

McNair was the mom and last living parent of Denise McNair, one of the four little girls killed in the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. McNair was 93 years old.

Her family released the following statement in a press release:

“Mrs. McNair was an amazing wife and mother and as a teacher of 33 years in the Birmingham public school system imparted knowledge in the lives of hundreds. We are going to miss her laughter and her humor. The family would appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

The family said arrangements for a celebration of her life will be forthcoming.

Barack Obama, Terri Sewell, Thelma "Maxine" Pippen McNair, Dianne Braddock

President Barack Obama signs a bill designating the Congressional Gold Medal commemorating the lives of the four young girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing of 1963, Friday, May 24, 2013, in the Oval Office of the White House. Standing, from left are, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Lisa McNair. Seated at right is Thelma "Maxine" Pippen McNair, the mother of Denise McNair. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular

Newsletters