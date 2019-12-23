Last minute Christmas shopping for a good cause

For those of you needing to get some last minute Christmas shopping in, you can buy some one of a kind presents for a good cause!
Trim a Tree, a pop-up shop sponsored by Foley Art Center is open through Monday night at Tanger Outlets in Foley.
You can check out more than 150 different local artist’s work, while supporting art programs here in Baldwin County.
“From children to grandmas, we’ve got it all. Pottery, stain glass, jewelry, wood carvings, handmade ornaments, decorations, florals, there are textiles, there are gorgeous cutting boards that are handmade, wooden bowls,” said Zana Price, with Foley Arts Center.
Foley Art Center works with local artists on commission and donates proceeds to local art programs across the area.
Trim a Tree is open through 7 pm Monday night.
Keep in mind you can also shop year round, with Foley Art Center reopening their doors on January 14 at their location downtown.
