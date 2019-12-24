The countdown is on for a lot of people doing last minute Christmas shopping.
Many stores close at 6 pm Christmas Eve, but, during the daylight hours, they were very busy.
Rhonda Ammons from Granbury, Texas, was shopping at Best Buy, looking for electronics and transformers.
She said she was shopping for her daughter "because I waited until the last minute: jewelry, clothes. It's tough."
And there were plenty of last minute shoppers out Tuesday at other stores, like Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Pam Maurin of Mobile said, "I've been shopping for a bit, but I procrastinate and wait until the last minute."
Brian Bailey of Mobile said, "When you're a last minute shopper, you just try to get out there and see what you can find. You might find something they need and, hopefully, you can."
For some people, like Lula Westry, last minute Christmas shopping is a family affair.
She went shopping with her mother, saying, "She needs last minute Christmas gifts for everybody that she haven't got checked off her list yet."
And a young member of the Fuquay family had one particular gift in mind, according to his father: a big truck.
Many stores are closed on Christmas Day, but Thursday is expected to be a busy day, too.
