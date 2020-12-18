Last minute shopping tips to avoid shipping delays

Coronavirus concerns have made more and more people do their Christmas shopping online this year.
The shipping deadline has passed, but even if you did order early, that’s no guarantee those presents will be under your tree.
“One package is from Santa Claus, so I’m going to be in trouble if it doesn’t show up, so if you shop local, you never have to worry about that,” said Brandy Lister, owner of B Darlin at the Eastern Shore Shopping Center.
If you waited to the last minute to get a gift, and are nervous about crowds, many local shops are offering curbside pickup, or same day delivery.
“There’s nothing worse than watching that tracking number and seeing your package on Christmas eve in Texas somewhere, and so the wonderful thing is you can go and park curbside, and be able to pick up those things on the same day,” said Denise Curtis, with Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
Another plus of shopping small—getting one of a kind gifts.
And helping your friends and neighbors recover after storms and shutdowns cut into their bottom line.
Places like B Darlin at Eastern Shore Shopping Center are going out of their way to make Christmas shopping easier for customers, while making the holidays more personal after a year of isolation.
“We wrap, and we are really known for our wrapping. You can go anywhere and get a cute pair of earrings, and I promise you people come here to get the earrings because of the wrapping,” said Lister.
Not having to compulsively check tracking numbers, and easy returns for friends and family, some say, are gifts in themselves.
