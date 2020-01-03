Last weekend to visit Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at original location

It's your last chance to visit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at its original location of more than 30 years!
Sunday will be the last day the zoo will open its gates at its current location, as it prepares to move to its long awaited new location just a few miles north on Baldwin County Road 6.
The move was originally scheduled for this fall, but was postponed due to construction delays.
While many are excited for the new zoo, the move also means saying goodbye to cherished memories.
“There’s a lot of people tied to this place, we’ve been here for 30 years, but its also a very exciting time because we’re moving to a brand new zoo 4 miles north. Very exciting for us, a lot of work to do, but we’re looking forward to it," said Joel Hamilton.
The zoo will close its gates for the last time Sunday.
The zoo will then be closed for a month as keepers begin relocating animals big and small.
The new zoo will open its doors February 1.
