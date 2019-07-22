Soul Caffeine and Panini Pete's are teaming up to host a latte art throwdown!
Coffee shops from Baldwin County and Mobile will head out to Soul Caffeine to show off their latte art skills, and to show support for a great cause. All proceeds benefit Eye Heart World, a local organization that fights human trafficking. The event features a cold brew competition. General admission tickets include free samples of cold brew that the crowd will taste and vote on.
The latte art competition will be blind judged by Panini Pete Blohme, Fox10 News anchor Lenise Ligon, and Marcus Neto of Blue Fish. You’re invited to sample some cold brew, and watch the latte artists throw down!
EVENT DETAILS:
Latte Art Throwdown // Benefit for Eye Heart World
Saturday, August 3
7pm - 9pm
Soul Caffeine Coffee House
2004 Hwy. 98, Daphne
Tickets: www.tickettailor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.