MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Bay Road and Marina Drive. That's off Dauphin Island Parkway, just south of Dog River.
Reportedly, Mobile Police Department officers and Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were looking for a man and a woman after a pursuit involving a U-Haul truck pulling a travel trailer.
FOX10 News is on the scene and also has reached out to authorities for details.
FOX10 News observed a woman in custody wearing handcuffs. Apparently, the man also was captured.
