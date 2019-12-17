Being a police officer brings with it certain risks and stresses.  Our law enforcement officers see and deal with difficult issues every day.  Which is why experts say they need to have an outlet — someone to talk to — about the challenges they face.  We sat down with Mobile Police Sgt. John Young, a Peer Counselor.  He says, if you need to talk — call him at 251-513-4179.

