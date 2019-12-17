Being a police officer brings with it certain risks and stresses. Our law enforcement officers see and deal with difficult issues every day. Which is why experts say they need to have an outlet — someone to talk to — about the challenges they face. We sat down with Mobile Police Sgt. John Young, a Peer Counselor. He says, if you need to talk — call him at 251-513-4179.
Law enforcement stress
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed after she is shot at house party in Baldwin County
- MPD Chief: Officer died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Congratulations to Studio 10's Chelsey Sayasane! She's engaged!
- Early morning crash claims two lives; victims identified
- Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed donuts for $1 on Thursday
- Mobile Man hides family in closet while shootout unfolds right in front of his apartment door, connected to drive-by minutes later
- Woman killed in rollover crash on I-65 in Mobile
- Burglar caught on camera inside woman’s house in Mobile
- Deputy shot in Florida's Escambia County expected to survive; suspect charged with attempted murder
- Nintendo Switch led to break in murder case involving South Alabama professor
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.