MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- City leaders got a look at the proposed redevelopment plans for the Mobile Civic Center complex.
The two developers competing for the project revealed their ideas to city council members on Monday.
Stirling Properties wants to include a new event center to replace the civic center arena. The price tag is $66 million.
The other group, Cordish Companies, wants more of a multi-use complex much like Ballpark Village in St. Louis. No price was mentioned for this proposal.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said each proposal must have a Mardi Gras option for local societies.
"Mardi Gras was a central part of this. We sent it out to thousands of people who could've ...on this. We ended up with maybe there were 3 and then they down selected to 2. We are sensitive to a Mardi Gras solution, we're going to come uip with a Mardi Gras solution," said Mayor Stimpson.
He said feedback from the city council will be taken into consideration and given to the developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.