MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Judge Michael Youngpeter has ruled the dispute between Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council is legally shut down.
He ruled the 5 to 0 vote by the Council to dismiss its lawsuit against the mayor was a supermajority and that the council has a right to dismiss the lawsuit.
Councilman Fred Richardson argued on behalf of himself and Councilwoman Bess Rich, who wasn’t present due to vacation, that the mayor violated the Zoghby Act, essentially city law, by appointing employees at will regardless of how the Council votes on dismissing the lawsuit.
Youngpeter said the dispute was a question for another day should the mayor and the Council not agree again.
Richardson defended himself and says he will speak with an attorney to see if there is a basis for his argument.
But this legal case is dead.
FOX10 News is awaiting reaction from Stimpson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.