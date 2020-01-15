Hall of Fame McGill-Toolen coach Becky Dickinson has died.
Tabbed "the queen of volleyball," she was 83.
Dickinson coached at McGill-Toolen from 1970 through 1998 where she won 20 state titles – 14 in volleyball, three in girls basketball and three in boys tennis, making her one of the state’s most successful coaches of all time.
Inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 1991,
Her McGill-Toolen teams have finished in the top three in the state 17 of 18 years and have won 11 state titles. She also has a 235-81 basketball record with three state titles and two boys tennis crowns. A graduate of Russellville High and Florence State.
